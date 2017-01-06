Gionee’s Flagship killer With 7,000mAh Battery and Galaxy S7 Like Dual-Curved Display

Gionee's new luxury Smartphone is set to come in the market with killer specs. The high-end phone has display similar to Samsung's Galaxy S7.

All throughout 2016, Gionee introduced numerous mid-budgets smartphone. The last phone launched by the company till date was its affordable Android-enabled handset P7. The Smartphone fit well within the budget category. However, the Chinese company has now come up with a new offering. This time it is in the luxurious category.

According to Gizmodo, The Smartphone goes by the name of M2017 and is priced at around $1,000.While luxury Smartphone are usually, widely believed to equipped with more of style and less of efficiency, Gionee's M2017 is quite different.

The high-end device packs a humongous 7,000mAh battery, The Verge reported. On the specifications front, the device features a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with curved edges. The Smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 653 and offers customers with the storage facility of 6GB RAM. The M2017 comes in two storage variants, namely, the 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant and the 6GB RAM/256 GB internal storage variant.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the flagship features a Type C USB port. The Gionee M2017 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Given the fact that many of the devices have already received the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update, this appears to be among the drawbacks of the device.

One of the most primary attractions of a luxury Smartphone is its style, look and the overall appearance. Gionee's M2017 certainly lack any of the important details when it comes to the design. The Smartphone packs a sophisticated, jewellery-style aesthetic. The device is punctuated with golden edges, golden camera plate and an all-gold software icons set. It's perhaps more than one could ask for from a luxury Smartphone.

The smartphone is now available for purchase in China at a starting price of 6,999 Yuan or $1,000. There is no information regarding the smartphone's availability in other markets yet.