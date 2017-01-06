Criminal Minds Season 12 Welcomes Thomas Gibson's Replacement - Harold Perrineau To Take Over BAU As Profiler

Criminal Minds Season 12 faced countless controversies when the role of Aaron Hotch played by Thomas Gibson took a permanent exit from the show. Even though the fans clamored for the protagonist to return, there are no subtle hints dished out by the frontmen which confirms his return.

According to International Business Times, "Lost" prodigy Harold Perrineau will be entering the sets of Criminal Minds Season 12 in a major recurring role. TV line suggests that he would be playing the role of a former FBI agent named Calvin Shaw, who was involved in the case of killing one of the agents. He will come across one of the BAU's (Behavioral Analysis Unit) member and the team would then have to decide whether he killed the informant on purpose or not.

As for now, Perrineau's return as Aaron Hotch's replacement is still up in the air. It is also unlikely whether he will join the Criminal Minds team.

Criminal Minds is facing a bit of a hard blow. Initially, Shemar Moore left the team in order to explore more career options and Thomas Gibson took off when he was involved in a physical tussle with the show's creator Virgil Williams.

Criminal Minds Season 12 experienced a sudden drop in terms of rating. However, Season 12 welcomed new cast - Adam Rodriguez and Aisha Tyler, who plays Dr. Tara Lewis and Paget Brewster. The news of Perrineau's casting comes in the middle of a season that has met Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton as series regulars, and promoted Paget Brewster, who was already returning for a short sweep as Emily Prenttiss, to series regular status.

Last episode of Criminal Minds saw Rossi (Joe Mantegna) getting a call from his old enemy, tommy Yates (Adam Nelson), on his birthday. The Criminal called Rossi to inform him and that he is out of the prison and back on business of killing people.

Criminal Minds Season 12 airs Wednesday at 9pm on CBS.