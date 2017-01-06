HIV Machinery Structure Cracked by Scientists

Scientists have achieved a great task of cracking the atomic structure of HIV machinery. This has evaded researchers for decades and they have finally found the key piece of machinery that allows HIV to combine into human host DNA.

HIV is one of the most dangerous viruses on earth and it has always escaped even with the best drugs available. It takes years of practice for Scientists to research and understand a way of defeating this virus. This finding is definitely a great base for further research in the future.

According to Phys Org, there is class of drugs called Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs); these are already being approved in America and Europe. However, the understanding from this study has been limited. One main reason is because the HIV intasome has been very difficult to study at the atomic level.

Back in 1994 Scientists have discovered several other pieces of the HIV intergrase enzyme including the intasomes from other retroviruses. Since then researchers have figured out many other pieces of the HIV integrase reported Business Standard.

Dmitry Lyumkis a senior author of the study said that they have acquired the very first native blueprint in the context of HIV in order to study the mechanisms of INSTIs. He further added that the team attached a particular protein to improve the intasome's ability.

Lyumkis and his colleagues had used some cutting edge technology called single particle cryo electron microscopy. This particular technology had helped the scientists to image large dynamic and complex molecules.

HIV can perform functions and gain access to the cell's nucleus through active transport, it all depends of the depth of the research and it does take a long time for a group of scientists to figure out the developments to fight back the virus. Until not scientists have done a great job by cracking the HIV machinery structure.

