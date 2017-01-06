Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tom Cruise Rumored To Leave Scientology; 'The Mummy' Co-Star Russell Crowe Cannot Stand Tom, Says Source

EE British Academy Film Awards 2015 - Winners Room

EE British Academy Film Awards 2015 - Winners Room(Photo : Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

 

Hollywood A-listed actor Tom Cruise has his fair share of rumors and controversies. Adding to the list is the latest gossip that Tom might have had enough of Scientology and is planning to leave the religion.

Fans started to speculate this because despite being known as a loyal follower of Scientology, Tom Cruise failed to attend a major inauguration event conducted by the Church of Scientology in San Diego.

The paparazzi and fans both noticed the absence of Tom in the said event and the gossip started to fly that the "Mission Impossible" actor has finally decided to leave Scientology.  Recently actress Leah Ramini, who was a former Scientology member, dropped how the church has brainwashed Tom Cruise.

Leah has told Variety that she hopes that the actor will leave the church soon because people who have known him for a long time saw how Tom changed from a loving sweet person to someone completely unrecognizable due to being brainwashed by the church.

She hates seeing Tom giving up on real relationships and people because of the Church, which is not "good and decent". Apparently the Church as shunned ex-wife Katie Holmes and daughter Suri for leaving Scientology.

There are reports that Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise did not get along at all while shooting their new reboot movie "The Mummy". Apparently, Russell is still bitter about how Tom treated Nicole Kidman during their 11-year of marriage.

New Idea magazine quoted a source stating, "He (Russell) hasn't been able to stand Tom for years. Russell is a loyal guy and never forgave Tom for the way he treated Nicole. If they'd stayed friends, he would've felt he was betraying Nic, so he froze Tom out of his life."

The source added that Russell and Nicole are good friends and he still feels very protective of her. Tom and Nicole married in 1990 and got divorce in 2001.

 

 

TagsTom Cruise, Scientology, Church of Scientology, Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, The Mummy, Russell Crowe

