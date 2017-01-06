Sandisk Extreme Pro USB 3.1 Can Transfer 4K Movies In The Blink Of An Eye

When it comes to the question of file saving on a flash drive, SanDisk is undeniably one of the best-known brands, which provides ample range of similar products that can match with anyone's desire. The company is known for stressing on space on its flash drives. But now SanDisk also seems to focus on efficiency as well. The tech entity recently revealed its latest masterpiece codenamed 'Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive' which the company claims will bring "the speed, capacity, and reliability of an SSD in the convenient form factor of a small USB flash drive."

According to a recent press release of SanDisk, the above-mentioned flash drive would be a "game-changer" and the fastest flash drive recording an unbelievable speed in saving and transferring data which any other flash drive can't manage till date. The flash drive would provide tremendous rates of read speeds up to 420MB/s and write speeds up to 380MB/s. If the flash drive really works in this unprecedented speed then it will allow a user to transfer a full-length 4K movie to the drive in as less as 15 square seconds. Moreover, With its USB 3.1 interface, users will be able to rapidly access and move files on the go, without worrying about an external cable.

As per a report by GSMArena, the flash drive will come with attractive looks and will sport a durable body alongside aan aluminum casing and a retractable connector for easy data transferring. For assuring safety measures of important data and files, SanDisk has also equipped its very own SecureAccess software which allows password protection for contents. Even for protecting those of accidentally deleted files the company has added RescuePro Deluxe Version in the flash drive.

Advertisement

The incredible mini storage device will be available in various potential marketplaces like Amazon, Best Buy Adorama, B&H starting from the later part of this month. The drive will come in two storage variants: one of 128 GB and the other of 256 GB. The higher edition would cost around $179.99. Besides these famous marketplaces, the flash drive will also be available in 300,000 registered retailers of SanDisk worldwide as per the company's briefing.