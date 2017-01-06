Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:15 AM ET

Winter Skin Care: All You Need to Know for Darker Skin Tones

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 11:20 AM EST
Jean Paul Gaultier : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017

Jean Paul Gaultier : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017(Photo : Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain / Staff)

It has always been tough challenge to retain moisture on skin during winter, as many people try and put in effort to protect their skin some do not even have to time to dedicate. When neglected the skin becomes more vulnerable and this could lead to a dark skin tone.

The best way to keep the skin safe is to retain moisture and in order to retain moisture the first and most important part is the cleansing. Together with these there are a few things to be followed and the worry of having a bad skin during winter will surely fade away.

Reduce the time limit of showers to just five minutes and ensure not to use very hot water, lukewarm water will be the appropriate thing to do because hot water will dry the skin more as per People.

Avoid over exfoliating especially when it is very cold as this is one of the biggest skincare mistakes. People tend to over exfoliate their skin to thinking that they are protecting it, but it is actually the other way round and this can lead to inflammation and darker skin.

According to Yahoo, Dr. Debra Jaliman a certified Dermatologist said that use of antibacterial soaps must also be avoided. Instead a moisturizing body wash will help to retain good skin throughout the day.

Make sure to use a mild cleanser as it is one of the most important things to cleanse the face, body and hands before applying any winter cream. The cleanser should be mild enough to make sure the natural moisture remains.

A skin brightening serum that is rich in vitamin C will also help to keep good hydration; it will also help to erase dark spots and skin tones. These are only a few steps that can be taken into consideration to protect skin from winter and prevent darker skin tones.

 

 

