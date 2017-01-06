Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017

HTC’s speculates X10 leaked; here is everything you need to know

According to the new information provided by him, the rumored HTC X10 will reportedly pack a 16MP rear camera.

There have been rumors regarding HTC's next smartphone - HTC X10 (aka HTC One X10) for almost a month now. GSMArena reports suggest that the device was recently leaked in China, exposing the look and specifications of the speculated smartphone.

When it comes to leaks, we can always rely on renowned tipster, Evan Blass. According to the new information provided by him, the rumored HTC X10 will reportedly pack a 16MP rear camera. The HTC X10, which serves as the successor to the last year's One X9 is expected to be introduced by the company some time in mid-January, 12 January to be specific. The company has already started sending media invites for an event that they are holding.

A report by Venture Beat, credits tipster Evan Blass for revealing details regarding the device which is supposedly featuring a 5.5-inch full HD (1080x1920) display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The HTC X10 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P10 processor which is apparently clocked at 1.9GHz under the hood. According to earlier leaks, the device's camera will reportedly sport a 16MP rear shooter along with OIS and a 7.9MP front-facing camera. Evan Blass released a few images of the front side and back side of the Smartphone.

According to the same report, the HTC X10 was initially certified in Russia alongside 6 other HTC Smartphone. In addition to the above-given information, Evan Blass even says that HTC is planning on launching at least three new devices in the first quarter of 2017. The HTC X10 will certainly be one of them, followed by Ocean Note - the phablet and HTC 11 which is essentially the successor of HTC 10.

This truly is exciting news as HTC has had a bad 2016 and it is an essential that they do well in 2017 as far as Smartphone are concerned.

 

 

