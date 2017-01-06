Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:01 PM ET

Flu reaches 'epidemic' level in Washington, Montana on 2nd Highest Activity Level

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 11:19 AM EST
Flu Outbreak Continues In Bay Area

Flu Outbreak Continues In Bay Area(Photo : Joe Raedle / Staff)

Washington state health officials confirmed flu has reached the epidemic levels and four deaths were recorded recently while Montana ranked 2nd with 9 deaths reported in the Evergreen State and 540 recorded cases.

Large number of patient with flu symptoms are admitted in emergency rooms in Western Washington. In Snohomish County five deaths were reported as of the season and it has also the highest number of flu hospitalization.

According to King5, the weekly number of cases of flu in four counties - King, Pierce, Thurston and Snohomish surge drastically from 27 to 322 as reported by Muliticare Health System which has hospitals in the said counties. King county has the highest of flu cases in emergency rooms. Epidemiologist head in the county Dr, Jeff Duchin said the number of cases doubled each week since early December. The same was reported in Snohomish.

In Thurston county a Disaster Medical Control Center was activated due to emergency rooms were overloaded with flu patients. Malloree Fontanilla, a registered nurse in Emergency Room said that they were in a situation where two hospitals in Thurston County were saturated, they were at capacity, and could no longer take patients safely, there was nowhere to put ambulance patients.

While Washington State has already in epidemic level, Montana got the 2nd highest activity level.

As NBC Montana  noted, health officials of Montana have reported 540 influenza cases from October to December but the actual number was much higher because those were just the confirmed cases.

Officials added that the strain is covered by the season's vaccine. It is identified as the subtype of AH3 called H3N2.

Stacey Anderson, epidemiologist, with the Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services gave the number of cases from four counties; Misoula, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow, and Flathead.

Misoula reported 110 cases with 12 hospitalization, Gallatin reported 44 cases, Butte-Silver Bow reported 0, and Flathead seen 53 cases with 40 cases arising within the last week.

Infectious Disease Specialist Pam Whitney, at Missoula's City-County Health Department said Cases in Missoula County from last week to this week doubled. Whitney believes Montana will hit the highest level -- widespread -- very soon.

Stacey Anderson said, "Levels go from no activity to sporadic to local to regional to widespread. For the last week Montana is at regional.

As the disease has been so widespread in Washington and Montana, additional preventive measures should be considered by everyone. The most important way in preventing flu is to be vaccinated every year. Since it is a communicable disease staying away from people who are infected is recommended. Everyone must cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and washing hands regularly should be done.

 

 

