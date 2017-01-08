Rob Kardashian Postpones His Wedding With Blac Chyna Until He Loses Weight: Reality TV Show Star Wants To Stay Healthy Before Getting Married

After all the holiday drama Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had, their upcoming wedding may be hanging on to when Rob Kardashian will lose weight. The unexpected outcome of their whirlwind relationship and family issues goes down to health issues as Rob Kardashian was recently hospitalized due for a diabetes-related treatment. This had made the only Kardashian son arrive on his decision, to look better by losing weight and to be in a better shape before getting married.

The 29-year old reality star of 'Rob & Chyna' may be having wedding jitters but his decision has shocked his fans and his family as this must be a big move for him, along with other hindrances to his goal. According to reports from Wetpaint, his recent hospitalization woke up his senses and jumpstarted his body and mind to stay fit before anything irreversible like his life will be damaged. However, food has been his comfort from all the tension that has been going on with him and Blac Chyna, taking all the willpower he needed to reach his goal.

Along with his decision to lose weight is a new business venture he and Blac Chyna have been thinking about. The fitness business will be a big support for Rob Kardashian and the outcome of his goal to stay fit will result in the success of their soon-to-be business based on reports from The Hollywood Gossip. With their wedding on hold and a new season for 'Rob & Chyna', the pressure is unavoidable, along with their obviously-related business, Rob Kardashian knows how to welcome the new year.

Hopefully, the seemingly improving relationship of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna can withstand all these. Hope came from an Instagram update last Sunday when the couple went on a two-hour hike to start it all right.