Monday, January 09, 2017

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 08, 2017 07:28 PM EST
Kate Middleton's life may be cropped from a storybook of simple girls turning to princesses, but her story may not be worthy of a fairy tale as there was no magic involved and no wands to wave. As the once little girl Kate was just like any other girl, living with her simple, middle class but loving family and going to school, she went to places, not because of royal duties, but her reasons are purely for normal reasons only, which is for family and studies. But fate had brought her to meet a British royal, and just like in the storybooks, she married the prince and lived happily ever after.

Looking back on Kate Middleton's birthplace, Berkshire, England would be the first of all the places the Duchess of Cambridge had been. Born in a upper-middle- class family, Kate Middleton lived in a Victorian house in Bradfield Southend then moved to a Tudor-style her family bought in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Along with her father who works in British Airways, the whole family was relocated to Amman, Jordan for 3 years only.

According to POPSUGAR, the 34-year-old princess went to college in Marlborough College of Wiltshire, England and pursued her studies in Italian and art history for 3 months in Florence, Italy. From there she moved to Fife, Scotland and continued higher education at the University of St. Andrews where she finished with master's degree and a shift in destiny when she met Prince William. Kate Middleton's last stop was in London, England where she worked as an accessory buyer with British retailer Jigsaw and lived with her sister Pippa Middleton until her royal wedding in 2011.

Now as a mother and wife, Kate Middleton still tries to maintain simplicity and normality to her family as they chose to reside in the quiet, country-set home in Sandringham Estate, Norfolk. But based on reports from Vogue, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their children will be moving into the Kensington Palace comes 2017. The changes were decided upon by the royal couple as they are set to enroll Prince George in Wetherby School, the Notting Hill-set pre-prep institution that Prince William and Prince Harry both attended.

And since, the reigning higher royals are already aging; it is but the time that the next in line will take on more official royal responsibilities. This includes charitable works and royal engagements, not to mention leading other programs that the royal couple and Prince Harry jointly advocate.

