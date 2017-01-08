New Visual Teaser for Upcoming “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” Movie Has Josuke Front and Center

The live-action adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable has just released a new visual teaser. Through the official website for the movie, it shows main character Josuke Higashikata, as played by actor Kento Yamazaki, along with its release date at the background.

Aside from Yamazaki, who was also seen on movies like Your Lie in April, Black Prince, and the live-action Death Note television series, other cast members include Takayuki Yamada of Bakuman and Terra Formars as Anjuro Katagiri, Ryunosuke Kamiki of Ruroni Kenshin Part II: Kyoto Inferno as Koichi Hirose, and Nana Komatsu of World of Kanako and Bakuman as Yukako Yamashigi. According to Anime News Network, the film has completed filming its scenes in Spain, and is currently shooting scenes in Japan.

Directed by Takashi Miike (live action Ace Attorney and Yatterman, to name a few), and produced by Toho and Warner Bros., the movie is an adaptation of the fourth story arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series by Hirohiko Araki, Crunchyroll reports. A 39-episode anime series based on the story arc was developed by Dream Production and was aired between April to December of 2016 in Japan, with simulcasts shown on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

The story revolves around Josuke, a high-schooler with a weird hairstyle and an illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar (the protagonist of the second story arc "Battle Tendency"), and his friends as they get involved in the world of 'Stands', supernatural powers that take the form of humans. Taking place in the fictional town of Morioh, they seek the holder of the Bow and Arrow - a tool that brings out the Stand of a person, if they are capable of having one. As the story progresses, Josuke meets his father, Joseph, who helps them, in his own way, to solve the conflict.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is on of Japan's longest-running manga series, starting from January 1987 and is still in production up to this day. There are a total of 118 compiled volumes of the manga, which features the Joestar bloodline, with each lead character having a name that can be abbreviated to "JoJo".

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable is set to release on August 4, 2017.