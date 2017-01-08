Second "Fairy Tail" Movie Confirmed for Spring 2017

The Japanese manga and anime series Fairy Tail is getting a second theatrical movie. Scheduled for a Spring 2017 release, the upcoming movie, Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry, was announced through a website that opened last weekend.

Managed by the Japanese distribution company GAGA, the announcement was confirmed by series creator Hiro Mashima through his Twitter account. A Twitter account was also made to update fans with Natsu, Lucy, Happy and the rest of the guild's second movie outing, according to Otakutale.

Apart from the working title and the scheduled release date, no further details have been given about the movie, which was originally announced in May 2015. The first movie adaptation of the series, titled "Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess", came out on August 2012. Six Original Video Animations (OVAs) have also been made, released between 2011 and 2013, with stories based on several chapters and omakes (extra or bonus content) of the original manga series.

The manga series has been ongoing since August 2006 and is currently serialized in the Weekly Shounen Magazine. The complied volumes are handled by Kodansha, with the most recent, volume 59, released on December 2016. Several spinoff series have also made by Mashima, released on the Monthly Fairy Tail Magazine, from 2014 to 2016.

Two anime series has been made based on the manga, Outer Haven reports. With a total of 278 episodes, Mashima has announced as well that a third anime series, continuing the events of the manga, is currently on the works.

"Fairy Tail" tells the story of the fictional world of Earth-Land and the several wizard guilds, including the eponymous Fairy Tail guild. Among its many members are the ice wizard Grey Fullbuster, the sword-wielding Ezra Scarlet, the summoner Lucy Heartfilia, the flying blue cat Happy, and Natsu Dragneel, a wizard that uses a fire-based Dragon-slayer magic.

Hiro Mashima was also the creator of another hit manga series, Rave Master, which he made from 1999 to 2005. Plue, Haru's partner in Rave, also appears as a Celestial spirit of Lucy in Fairy Tail.