Recap: "Vikings" Season 4 Episode 16: Ivar the Boneless vs. Lagertha

Ivar the Boneless wants to battle Lagertha for revenge. After the death of his father, Ragnar Lothbrok, and the dethronement of his mother, Aslaug, Ivar wants to fight Lagertha to avenge the death of his parents.

Vikings Season 4 Episode 16 is titled Crossings and as Movie News Guide described it, "Bjorn's fleet sails onward and launches a surprise attack; back in Kattegat, Lagertha continues in her quest for power."

The new promotional video for the latest episode hints on Lagertha leading a huge battle alongside Lothbrok's sons according to Counsel Heal. The Great Heathen Army is said to attack Wessex. Aethelwulf is also seen in the battlefield, confirming that he will once again defend King Ecbert from the Northmen.

The new episode will feature Ragnar's first born, Bjorn, who is still on his way to the Mediterranean. As reported, Bjorn's journey towards the new world will not be smooth. Soon, he will face chaos as he reaches the land. The promo also showed that Floki told Halfdan and Harald that he will have to kill them first before they lay their hand to his people.

However, Michael Hirst, the creator of the series, stated that Lagertha might be the next one to get killed. Hirst stated that "revenge is the biggest motivator in the Viking world". Ivar, Ubbe, Hvitserk and Sigurd are fueled by revenge and have plenty of things to avenge. Ivar plans to battle Lagertha before he returns for Ecbert and Aelle. He wants to gain back the control of Kattegat as a retribution for the death of his mother.

Ivar is unlikely to get killed on the upcoming episodes because he has a mission to avenge the death of his father and become one of the greatest Viking heroes in history.

Will Ivar the Boneless be able to avenge his parents? Find out when Vikings Season 4 returns on January 4, 2017, 9 pm ET on History Channel.