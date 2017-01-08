Carrie Fisher Has Been Cremated And Be Buried Beside Debbie Reynolds: Report

Carrie Fisher has been cremated and will be buried next to her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles. Reports say that Star Wars actress wanted to be cremated and her mother's request was her body be buried.

Last December 23, it can be recalled that Fisher suffered from cardiac arrest 15 minutes before her plane landed in Los Angeles as reported in Next Now Next. She was in a flight from London to LA. Fisher was unresponsive after the plane landed. She was taken to the UCLA Medical Center and was placed on a ventilator. Fisher died 4 days later at age 60.

Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, on the other hand suffered stroke after Fisher's death. Reynolds also passed away the same day she suffered stroke. It was also reported that Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother, stated that Reynold's final words were: "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie." Reynolds died on December 28 at age 84.

Advertisement

Moreover, it was reported that a private memorial was held for Fisher and Reynolds on January 5. A public memorial will take place in a few months wherein big stars like Tom Hanks-Fisher's ex-husband, Paul Simon and Meryl Streep will pay their respects and honor the legendary duo.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds made their Broadway debut together in 1973 with the musical Irene. The Great White Way will pay tribute to both actresses this week. Also in January 6 at exactly 7:45 in the evening, Broadway theaters will dim their marquees for one minute as a tribute to the actresses.

The two actresses will be buried alongside each other on Forest Lawn Cemetery in LA.Todd Fisher revealed that Billie Lourd, Fisher's child, chose the cemetery after a humming bird appeared during their visit as reported in US Magazine. "My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard," he said. "We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like 'fait accompli,' as my mother would say."

Stay tuned here in Latin Post for more details!