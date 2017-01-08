“Batman and Robin” Fan Trailer Visualizes Tim Burton As The Helm Of Franchise

DC's Batman maybe one of the most rebooted character in the cinema but still, people are eager to watch the dark knight descend and fight evil. Due to this, many reboots have already been done including the latest version of Ben Affleck as director and actor. However, many won't forget the Tim Burton version with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and now, a fan trailer reedits the trailer of 1997 Batman helmed by Schumacher to a Burton style.

According to Hollywood Reporter, a fan trailer puts a spin into the 1997 film trailer. Fan trailer editor Sam Ibrahim provided a two-minute trailer of Batman and Robin with Michael C. Hall as Mr. Freeze. In his own words, he has chosen the Dexter actor to replace Schwarzenegger because ""I just imagine his tone of voice from Dexter saying some of Freeze's lines and it made so much sense to me." He added that we wanted to prove that George Clooney as the Batman is frankly good just like how Ben Affleck was Daredevil.

Cinema Blend added some details into the fan made trailer saying that the trailer didn't look so bad. The main change in the trailer made by Ibrahim is that Burton's style would be more of the serious side unlike Joel Schumacher's take on with a lighter version. Further, the trailer focused on Mr. Freeze and not on the original film's take in including Poison Ivy, Bane, and even Batgirl. Many are really impressed on Ibrahim's version and sure gave hope for another Burton Batman film.

Lastly, the trailer came after Keaton revealed why he didn't reprise the role of Batman when Burton left the franchise in 1992 saying that "it sucked. I knew it was in trouble when he said, "Why does everything have to be so dark?" Referring to Schumacher.

What are your thoughts on the Batman and Robin trailer? Share it with us through the comments below.