Monday, January 09, 2017

Major Movies To Get A Sequel This 2017

By Shena Golosino
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017
Milla Jovovich speaks on poses on stage with cast at the world premiere of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' at the Roppongi Hills on December 13, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan.

Milla Jovovich speaks on poses on stage with cast at the world premiere of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' at the Roppongi Hills on December 13, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan.(Photo : Matt Roberts / Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment)

Are you a movie enthusiast that is still waiting for the sequel of your favorite movie? Well, rejoice for today might be a good day! Here' are some of the films that will have its sequel this 2017. Mark your calendars to take note and never miss even one of it!

Underworld: Blood Wars. Release Date: January 6, 2017

The fifth installment of the vampire franchise returns with deadly Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fighting vicious Lycan warriors as well as her fellow vampires. The return of the long-running vampire franchise is expected to deliver the action fans have been watching out for.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Release Date: January 20, 2017

The extreme sports/espionage hybrid franchise features Vin Diesel as its main character. As reported in Movie Web, Diesel is expected to bring his A-game as the dirty, dangerous, tattooed and uncivilized criminal who turned into a spy. The film is said to have excellent action which is something the audience will look forward to.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Release Date: January 27,2017

After nearly 15 years watching Alice (Milla Jovovich) fight zombies, the Resident Evil is finally coming to an end. In Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Alice returns to the hive to face off The Red Queen (Alexander Isaacs) and an army of zombies ready to tear hear limb from limb. Cinemablend reported that Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson may have put everything they have into this final installation for a major bang as the series ends.

Rings. Release Date: February 3, 2017

This film will follow the same structure as its prequel The Ring. Expect Samara to haunt you seven days after watching a cursed video.

Fifty Shades Darker. Release Date: February 10, 2017

The film is expected to live up to its name. A darker and more intense sequel is expected while remaining as steamy as ever.

The second film will continue Keanu Reeve's assassin's journey as he travels to Rome to honor a debt owed to a former colleague.Check Latin Post for more updates!

 

