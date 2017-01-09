Fast Radio Burst Was Discovered To Originate From A Dwarf Galaxy

The mysteries in the skies have always been the topic of scientists and onlookers, searching for the answers to every unusual activity observed. As they look for hints of alien life and even of stars and planets, outbursts radio waves were also noted that still fascinates the experts of science and astronomy. New discoveries on FRB or "fast radio burst" has been making rounds of news and anticipating the scientists who are involved in observing these cosmic radio flashers.

Based on a recent report from Space, these burst of light is so powerful that the energy it gives off is more than what the sun can emit for 10,000 years. Although only eighteen FRB's have been discovered, some scientists believe that it flickers on different parts of the sky every 10 seconds. Somehow, even the most modern telescope cannot follow the flashes it emits and there is still no technology for alarming other telescopes that focus on other angles or location.

What the scientists are rejoicing right now is that they were able to trace where the radio waves are coming from and it was discovered to be an unexpected part of the Milky Way. According to Science Magazine, the FRB 121102 has been emitting continuous radio waves that were detected to come from a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light-years away from the earth. Thanks to the equally persistent efforts of joint telescopes National Radio Astronomy Observatory's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) in Socorro, New Mexico and European VLBI Network (EVN), the exact source of these radio bursts are already detected.

The reason of their occurrence is still unknown but knowing its location is a big help in solving one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy. And because of its fast and faint feature in the sky, FRB's were an intriguing topic ever since it was first spotted in 2007 and the problem of technology as there was still no valid equipment to catch its every move. Although FRB 121102 is not the only FRB, it seems to have gained popularity as it tends to repeat itself more often, making their discovery easier than expected.