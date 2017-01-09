'Beauty and the Beast' Live Action Movie Featuring The Singing Emma Watson as Belle

Emma Watson's role as Belle may have excited the fans who has been anticipating the live action movie of 'The Beauty and the Beast' which is set to premiere on March 17, 2017. But just like the original animation, there will be a lot of singing and dancing, not only from Belle but to the rest of the enchanted castle staff, an expectation that is yet to unfold. In the recent teaser clip captured in social media, Emma Watson will erase all doubts as she was shown singing 'Something There'.

The magical tale of 'The Beauty and the Beast' has captured a considerable box office hit in 1991 when Disney made its animated film. The story of Belle, who helped her captured father be released in exchange of herself has already given a touching mark. According to reports from The Independent, Emma Watson's hand is expected to be full of being in a role as Belle entails a lot of tasks as she embarks on the drama of Belle being locked up in a castle with a terrifying Beast.

Belle has to win the heart of the Beast with a beautiful voice and a graceful gesture in order to break the underlying curse in the castle. Fortunately, the enchanted staff headed by Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) with Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) will also add up to the singing and dancing to help Belle. And now that the teaser clip has been officially released by Disney through its Facebook fan page, INSIDER reports that the voice of Emma Watson has made the fans and followers of the movie wanting for more.

As the growing expectation of its fans for a wonderful live action musical, Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen's 'Be Our Guest' should be as fantastic. The complete package of Emma Watson together with Dan Stevens' anticipated portrayal of Beast has already made a mark on the minds of its viewers to watch out for 'Beauty and the Beast'.