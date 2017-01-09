'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 12 Holiday Summation Will Air On January 5, 2017: Sheldon Confesses To His Mother

The holidays are over, but 'The Big Bang Theory' group still has the holiday spirit as seen in the extended promo teaser of the ever-generous CBS. As the brainy bunch indulges into the season of merry displays, a provocative ornament like the mistletoe did not escape the egotistical remarks of Sheldon. In another scene, Sheldon apologizes to Bernadette and Amy for his attitudes but still explains it to be intentional, all the more confusing the girls.

On the upcoming Episode 12, 'The Holiday Summation', Sheldon's confession about his new living arrangement with girlfriend Amy will shock the life of Mary Cooper. Based on reports from Entertainment Weekly, Sheldon and Amy went for a hometown trip to Texas to visit Sheldon's mother, their visit has an important agenda. Since it would be unlikely for Sheldon to "live in sin like other New Yorkers do", his mother had an unexpected reaction to being happy about it.

The twist will be on how Amy will handle the situation as Yahoo News reports, the rebellious side of Sheldon will show up. He went on to walking out and then having tantrums or more like howling in pain as he allows himself to be ear pierced. Hilarious as it is, wearing of earrings by males is still unacceptable to Mary Copper, making him take it out and Sheldon regretting the whole rebel-thing he did.

Meanwhile, Bernadette and Howard is already feeling the hardships of parenthood as Bernadette was seen talking to herself and rethinking about her decision of having a baby. Stuart's skills on taking care of Hallie, however, has not impressed Bernadette, despite his effortless way of making her sleep in minutes. But Howard can't help but admire his wife on being a hands-on mother to baby Hallie who seemed to be crying a lot.