Monday, January 09, 2017

'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7: Series Regular Officially Exits Show; Episode 13 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 04:52 AM EST
'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Episode 13

'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Episode 13 (Photo : Facebook/Hawaii Five-0)

Masi Oka finally reveals why he decided to exit "Hawaii Five-0" Season 7. Aside from that, the official plot description and promo clip for episode 13 "Ua ho'i ka 'ōpua i Awalua" has been revealed. While a quick recap of episode 12 "Ka'aelike" is provided for fans who have missed to watch it.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Masi Oka is leaving the CBS crime drama "Hawaii Five-0" after seven seasons as medical examiner Max Bergman.

Oka's decision was partly due to logistical concerns. The 41-year old actor stated, "We've been so blessed to work for seven years on a great show, but a lot of my business has been in Los Angeles and Japan and it's been increasingly difficult to really commute to Hawaii. I'm probably the only one who really commutes to Hawaii, maybe 18 times a year round-trip."

Oka had told executive producer Peter Lenkov that it was okay to kill Max off if it helped the show, but since Max is still alive, Oka is "definitely not opposed" to making an appearance in the future.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 13, Spoilers Guide notes, "As Dr. Max Bergman (Masi Oka) prepares to say goodbye to his Five-0 ohana, they must investigate a murder during a police convention on the Island."

For a quick rundown of episode 12 "Ka'aelike", TV Fanatic reported that Chin was kidnapped by a Mexican cartel. The Five-0 tried to rescue him before he would be executed by the group.

On the other hand, Grover went undercover to investigate a murder which turned out to be way dangerous than expected.

"Hawaii Five-0" Season 7 episode 13 is titled as "Ua ho'i ka 'ōpua i Awalua". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 13, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

"Hawaii Five-0" is an American action police procedural television series developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci.

