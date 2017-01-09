‘Dragon Ball Super’ E73 Recap & E74 Preview – The Great Saiyaman Returns; Watagash Controls Karn

'Dragon Ball Super' episode 73 entitled 'Gohan's Disaster! Great Saiyaman's Unbelievable Movie Adaptation?!' was a refreshing move from Goku and his gang's adventures to his son Gohan's story. The Great Saiyaman has returned in this episode and it is said that he will continue to protect the city in the next episodes of this arc.

Comic Book has reported a lengthy recap of episode 73 of 'Dragon Ball Super' saying that The Great Saiyaman used to appear in the past episodes but this time he will be reintroduced as the hero if this period. It starts when Gohan finds out that there is a movie to be made to feature The Great Saiyaman but the pretty boy actor Barr Karn, who is tasked to portray the hero, is unable to do so.

Gohan had no choice but to step up as a stunt double for The Great Saiyaman to put justice to the hero in the movie but he got more than what he wanted. Barry Karn wants revenge for Gohan stealing his role and his fury will escalate as Watagash, the parasitic criminal, takes control of his mind.

With his power suit back in his hands, The Great Saiyaman helps the city get rid of crime once again. He uses his energy blast to fight a band of robbers with one of the thugs possessed by Watagash. Christian Post reported that the next episodes starting with 'Dragon Ball Super' episode 74 'For Those He Loves! The Indomitable Great Saiyaman!!' will surely focus on the hero's return and the possible troubles that he will encounter now that he has started to fight evil again.

'Dragon Ball Super' episode 74 will air on January 15 on Fuji TV at 9 a.m. Japan Time. It has been announced that episode 75 will air on January 22 but no official title or plot has been revealed.