The Iconic Waldorf Astoria To Be Shut Down For Renovation From March 1, 2017

For a few months beginning March 1 this year all we are going to hear about New York City's Waldorf Astoria is the past glory as the iconic hotel gets renovated.

The past glory included, as per a report published by USA Online Journal, the illustrious guest list of legends of Hollywood such as Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren and all US presidents since 1929.

In another report published by the Business Insider, the Waldorf Astoria is also famous for its creation of Waldorf salad and red velvet cupcakes.

The same report indicated there was talk of renovations ever since the hotel was bought by Anbang, a Chinese insurance company. At last, the hotel is being shut down for renovations after The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission discussed preservation issue with the new owners.

It is reliably understood that Anbang may go in for room conversion into condominiums keeping in mind the preservation commission's request for retaining some of the interiors.

The same report talked about the hotel staff's memorable guests and their requests - usual and some not so usual requests. One of the concierges, there since 1994, talked about his interactions with several of his guests such as Jerry Lewis and Frank Sinatra.

While Sinatra wanted Vesuvio Bakery's freshly baked bread Lewis wanted bagels from Ess-a-Bagel.

The really unusual request was that of a guest who wanted to skydive in the nude. Ever the accommodating type, the concierge located a New Jersey entity that helped out the guest.

Besides these other notable events that occurred at the hotel included the filming of the 1945 movie 'Week-end at the Waldorf.'

The hotel is also famous for hosting major events in its sprawling Grand Ballroom that hosts up to 1500 guests. One of the more famous ones was the purported farewell speech delivered by President Herbert Hoover at the 1933 National Republican Club's Lincoln Day Dinner.

Now, we have to wait for newer legends to be built around the renovated Waldorf Astoria.