Over 1 Million Pay-Per-View Buys For UFC 207, The 5th Time In 2016, 15th Time Overall

Culminating a fantastic year for UFC, the promotion crossed 1 million pay-per-view buys for UFC 207.

This Fox Sports report highlighted the fact that the 1.1 million PPV achieved in the UFC 207 was the fifth time that the 1 million mark was being crossed in 2016. This also marked the fifteenth time 1 million PPV was achieved in the promotion's history.

The achievement is notable because one of the star fights for the night was the Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes fight without too much of a promotion from Rousey.

Equally notable was the Bantamweight Title win for Cody Garbrandt against Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt won the title after being unranked.

As per the same report, in the 2016 year UFC 205, 202, 200 and 196 achieved the 1 million PPV mark. The highest PPV achieved in 2016 belonged to UFC 202 with 1.65 million PPV.

Star of the 1 million PPV is undoubtedly Conor McGregor, who has topped four out of five PPV in the history of UFC. In two of these Nate Diaz has been McGregor's opponent, probably contributing to the high PPVs.

From among woman's category, Nunes and Rousey featured in two of the top 15 PPV fights. While Nunes appeared in UFC 207 and 200, Rousey appeared in UFC 207 and 193.

This report published by Fanrag Sports Network indicated that apart from Rousey even Nunes had not promoted the fight herself. It also mentioned that the Cruz-Garbrandt fight in The Octagon may have been responsible for the huge viewership.

Fanrag Sports Network also made an observation that UFC was far ahead of other sports in PPV terms as boxing was the only other sport to cross 1 million PPV way back in 1996.

The task is cut out for the management of UFC in 2017 as the 2016 bench mark is rather stiff. It remains to be seen how the promotion will fan out and what measures will be unveiled.