Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017 | Updated at 4:44 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Over 1 Million Pay-Per-View Buys For UFC 207, The 5th Time In 2016, 15th Time Overall

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 07:58 AM EST
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen / Staff)

 

UFC 207: Cruz v Garbrandt
(Photo : Getty Images/Christian Petersen / Staff)
Dominick Cruz punches Cody Garbrandt in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada

 

 

Culminating a fantastic year for UFC, the promotion crossed 1 million pay-per-view buys for UFC 207.

This Fox Sports report highlighted the fact that the 1.1 million PPV achieved in the UFC 207 was the fifth time that the 1 million mark was being crossed in 2016. This also marked the fifteenth time 1 million PPV was achieved in the promotion's history.

The achievement is notable because one of the star fights for the night was the Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes fight without too much of a promotion from Rousey.

Equally notable was the Bantamweight Title win for Cody Garbrandt against Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt won the title after being unranked.  

As per the same report, in the 2016 year UFC 205, 202, 200 and 196 achieved the 1 million PPV mark. The highest PPV achieved in 2016 belonged to UFC 202 with 1.65 million PPV.

Star of the 1 million PPV is undoubtedly Conor McGregor, who has topped four out of five PPV in the history of UFC. In two of these Nate Diaz has been McGregor's opponent, probably contributing to the high PPVs.

From among woman's category, Nunes and Rousey featured in two of the top 15 PPV fights. While Nunes appeared in UFC 207 and 200, Rousey appeared in UFC 207 and 193.

This report published by Fanrag Sports Network indicated that apart from Rousey even Nunes had not promoted the fight herself. It also mentioned that the Cruz-Garbrandt fight in The Octagon may have been responsible for the huge viewership.

Fanrag Sports Network also made an observation that UFC was far ahead of other sports in PPV terms as boxing was the only other sport to cross 1 million PPV way back in 1996.

The task is cut out for the management of UFC in 2017 as the 2016 bench mark is rather stiff. It remains to be seen how the promotion will fan out and what measures will be unveiled.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Cody Garbrandt Aims For Number Two Spot On Bantamweight Knockout List

Cain Velasquez Fight With Fabricio Werdum At UFC 207 Ruled Out Due To Injury Concerns By Nevada State Athletic Commission

UFC 207 Fight Card: 'Nunes vs. Rousey' The Lioness is taking the chance of taking Rousey down again, Ronda Reportedly Will Retire if She Losses

Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Rousey Returns With Vengeance in UFC 207

TagsUFC 207, Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

I Don't Want To Live Forever Fifty Shades Darker music video

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Over 1 Million Pay-Per-View Buys For UFC 207, The 5th Time In 2016, 15th Time Overall

This Fox Sports report highlighted the fact that the 1.1 million PPV achieved in the UFC 207 was the fifth time that the 1 million mark was being crossed in 2016. This also marked the fifteenth time 1 million PPV was achieved in the promotion's history.
Brock Lesnar looks to take down Mark Hunt during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brock Lesnar Suspended By USADA For One Year In Doping Case
76ers Beat Nets For 10th Win; Embiid & Covington Duo Were Unstoppable

76ers Beat Nets For 10th Win; Embiid & Covington Duo Were Unstoppable
NBA News: Mike Dunleavy Wants Buyout From Hawks, Hopes To Become Free Agent As Per Source

NBA News: Mike Dunleavy Wants Buyout From Hawks, Hopes To Become Free Agent As Per Source
Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Be FIFA's World Best Player

Cristiano Ronaldo Likely To Be FIFA's World Best Player
Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics