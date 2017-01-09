Golden Globe 2017: When Olympic Champions Walk The Red Carpet

The 2017 Golden Globe just finished and "La La Land" and "Moonlight" dominated the trophy. As usual, there are lots of exciting moments in such an award-winning ceremony like this. What are they?

Host Jimmy Fallon successfully cheered up the night, gaining 81 percent of votes according to ABC. Then, legendary actress Meryl Streep was awarded Lifetime Achivement Award.

But the veteran actress also expressed her disappointment with U.S president-elect Donald Trump for impersonating a disabled reporter, saying his act "broke my heart", as CNN repported. The comment provoked backlash from Trump hard-line supporters, calling Trump's supporters to stop watching Streep's movies.

The event also paid tribute to legendary mother-daughter who died just a few days after Christmas last year: Debbie Reynolds, 84 and her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60. Fisher died during the flight from London to Los Angeles following a cardiac arrest on December 27, 2016. Her mom Reynolds was shocked and passed away a day later. Streep also expressed her respect for Fisher, who was famous for her role as Princes Leia in Star Wars series.

While it is very common to see stars shining in the red carpet, there were also special guests coming: Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles who walked the red carpet with U.S gold medallist swimmer Conor Dwyer. See how tall they are!

The small Biles, 19 looked stunning with a metallic dress while Dwyer, 27, was so handsome in black.

Joining the two are Biles' teammates in the gymnast team, Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian.

Biles is named as the phenomenon gymnast after winning four gold medals and one bronze in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. She is the fourth American gymnast who won five medals in a single event after Mary Lou Retton (1984), Shannon Miller (1992) and Nastia Liukin (2008).

While Dwyer, alumni of University of Florida, claimed the gold in 4x100 freestyle relay and a bronze in 200 m individual medley in 2016 Rio games.

