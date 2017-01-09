SPOILER ALERT: American Housewife Episode 11: “The Snowstorm”

American Housewife will return this January for its eleventh episode titled "The Snowstorm". The episode's promo shows that the Ottos are trapped inside their own home after a snowstorm knocked out power lines causing a black out and blocked roads with tons of snow.

Spoilers Guide reported that Greg Otto (Diedrich Bader) seizes this one in a lifetime opportunity to "rough it" at home with the kids. Katie Otto (Katy Mixon) on the other hand is bitter that she can't go to her friends for their planned "girls weekend". She then makes excuses to visit Viv (Leslie Bibb-guest star), who is at the same time stranded at home but with a power generator, free flowing champagne and cookies.

In the series' episode 10, Anna-Kat's (Julia Butters) little secret was revealed: she is a kleptomaniac. It turned out she has taken a valuable object from the house of her friend, Penny. The episode showed how Anna-Kat, Greg and Katie went into conflict as they try to resolve things.

The series revolves on the life of Katie Otto, a mother of three who has "serious body-image issues" as described by TV Line. Katie is the "second fattest housewife" in their community, Westport, Connecticut, and her overweight neighbor Pam is the first. When Katie learns that Pam is leaving town, she's now in a mission to find a "fatty" to buy the house next door. TV Line described the rest as, "If she doesn't succeed, she risks becoming the second-fattest woman in her picturesque Connecticut suburb - a place where all of the other moms live on a steady diet of green juice."

Katie, together with her husband Greg, wants to raise their three kids well but it won't be easy for them as their children already have their own mindset. Taylor (Meg Donelly), the eldest, is already set on the "perfect"path. Their middle son Oliver (Daniel Dimaggio) only wants to be rich and their youngest daughter Anna-Kat needs help in navigating life.

American Housewife first season's episode 11 will air on January 20 at 8:30|7:30c on ABC.