Blake Lively: Beacon of Brilliance in Golden Globes after 8 Years!

Blake Lively returns to the Golden Globes for the first time since 2009! The 29 year-old actress accompanied her husband Ryan Reynolds and the two walked the red carpet together. The couple were described as a "beacon of brilliance" at the event in Los Angeles last January 8.

Hollywood Life reported that Lively wore a sophisticated but sexy sleek black gown with gold embellished halter with embellished pockets. The dress also have a low neckline that reveals a little bit of cleavage. Her hair was up in a sleek updo and her makeup was simple but still Lively looked stunning. She was described as "absolute perfection".

According to Fox News, It was Reynolds' first time attending the Golden Globe Awards but this is Lively's second, though the first one was still in 2009. Reynolds was nominated for his role Deadpool.

It can be recalled that Reynolds received 2 awards in December. He was crowned by Entertainment Weekly as the entertainer of the year at the Critics' Choice Awards last December 11 wherein he dedicated the award to 2 of his fans who died of cancer.

The second one was the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony wherein Reynolds was also accompanied by his wife Blake Lively with their 2 daughters. Their eldest, James, who is now 2 years old looks like her beautiful mom while their youngest cutie, Ines, who is just a few months old is still hard to tell. Reynolds' older brothers and his mother were also at the event.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce dedicated the 2 506th Walk of Fame star to Reynolds. It was reported that the star, which was in the category of Motion Pictures, was dedicated at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hollywood & Highland Complex. Reynold's star is located near the Dolby theatre.