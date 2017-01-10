Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 5:37 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Could Launch A 10-10.5-Inch ‘High End’ iPad Pro Model This Year

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 04:09 AM EST
Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller speaks about the prices for iPads on stage during Special Event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium September 9, 2015 in San Francisco, Ca.

Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller speaks about the prices for iPads on stage during Special Event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium September 9, 2015 in San Francisco, Ca.(Photo : Getty Images/Stephen Lam)

New year comes with new reports and suggestion and as per a new report Apple is going to launch three all new iPad models in different sizes, the new iPads will be in three different sizes which are 9.7 inches, 12.9 inches and a middle child that measures somewhere between 10 inches and 10.5 inches.

As per The Verge this prediction comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI securities, according to Kuo Apple products based on supply chain information for years, but it's difficult to believe his prediction because he is often right than wrong.

As per BGR the iPads lineup from Apple qill include a lower cost iPad which will come with a 9.7 inches display, a new iPad with a display of 10 to 10.5 inches and a 12.9 inches iPad Pro 2.

Rumours suggested that the reason behind the 10 inches iPad is the enterprises and the education sector in the United States. Meanwhile its existing 9.7-inch iPad might not be the preferred display size for these segments, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on other hand could be too expensive for such a target audience. 

It's also expected that Apple's next generation iPad line up is to be unveiled in March this year and also go for sales in the following weeks. The main attraction of the Apple's 2017 products will be the new iPhones as the company is going to celebrate their 10th anniversary of the smartphone.

According to several leaks, the company is expected to launch as many as three variants of the iPhone which will arrive in three different display sizes 4.7 inches, 5 inches and 5.5 inches. Rumours also suggest that the 5.5 inches iPhone 8 variant will come with OLED display and a dual-camera setup, while the 5-inches will be retain the dual camera setup and it will come with a LCD display instead. Both the rear camera of iPhone 8 will come with Optical Image Stabilization. 

Whether or not these predictions are true, the main takeaway here is that Apple faces an increasingly difficult task differentiating its tablet lineup. As the company introduces more mobile screen sizes, it's not clear which model is right for which consumer.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Lenovo Y720 And Y520 Laptops: Legion Gaming PCs Brand Launched

Galaxy Note 8 To Sport A 4K Panel, Launch With Bixby

Samsung Will Reveal The Secret Behind The Explosion Of Galaxy Note 7

Qualcomm Accidentally Reveals Asus Zenfone AR

With 4,850mAh Battery and Android 7.0 Asus X00GD Clears TENAA

TagsApple iPad Air 2, Apple iPad Air 2 updates, Apple iPad Air specs, apple ipad mini, Apple Could Launch A 10-10.5-Inch ‘High End’ iPad Pro Model This Year

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Thor: Ragnarok movie Thor: Ragnarok news

Patrolling With India's Cow Protection Vigilantes

Ancient Bull Taming Festival “Jallikattu” Divides India

The famous bull taming festival in India 'Jalliikattu' has been in debate ever since the Supreme Court banned the sport. The people of Tamil Nadu are against the ban as they believe it is their cultural identity.
CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics