Apple Could Launch A 10-10.5-Inch ‘High End’ iPad Pro Model This Year

New year comes with new reports and suggestion and as per a new report Apple is going to launch three all new iPad models in different sizes, the new iPads will be in three different sizes which are 9.7 inches, 12.9 inches and a middle child that measures somewhere between 10 inches and 10.5 inches.

As per The Verge this prediction comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at KGI securities, according to Kuo Apple products based on supply chain information for years, but it's difficult to believe his prediction because he is often right than wrong.

As per BGR the iPads lineup from Apple qill include a lower cost iPad which will come with a 9.7 inches display, a new iPad with a display of 10 to 10.5 inches and a 12.9 inches iPad Pro 2.

Rumours suggested that the reason behind the 10 inches iPad is the enterprises and the education sector in the United States. Meanwhile its existing 9.7-inch iPad might not be the preferred display size for these segments, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on other hand could be too expensive for such a target audience.

It's also expected that Apple's next generation iPad line up is to be unveiled in March this year and also go for sales in the following weeks. The main attraction of the Apple's 2017 products will be the new iPhones as the company is going to celebrate their 10th anniversary of the smartphone.

According to several leaks, the company is expected to launch as many as three variants of the iPhone which will arrive in three different display sizes 4.7 inches, 5 inches and 5.5 inches. Rumours also suggest that the 5.5 inches iPhone 8 variant will come with OLED display and a dual-camera setup, while the 5-inches will be retain the dual camera setup and it will come with a LCD display instead. Both the rear camera of iPhone 8 will come with Optical Image Stabilization.

Whether or not these predictions are true, the main takeaway here is that Apple faces an increasingly difficult task differentiating its tablet lineup. As the company introduces more mobile screen sizes, it's not clear which model is right for which consumer.