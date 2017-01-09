Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Young Justice' Season 3: New Character, Update, Plot revealed

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 08:08 PM EST
A fan in costume asks a question at he 'The Flash' Special Video Presentation and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

"Young Justice" is finally getting back to television after a long wait, Season 3 took a long time to return but it seems that the wait is going to be worthwhile. The co-creator Greg Weisman hinted about the LGBTQ character, which made all the superhero fans delighted.

A new LGBTQ character will make the upcoming season more interesting, but based on what the Co Creator has said Young Justice already has LGBTQ characters and it might be unknown reported Comic Book.

The teenage superhero team in "Young Justice" is mainly Super boy, Kid Flash, Aqualad, Robin, Artemis. There is going to be lots of action and new missions when these lads return in the third season. Reports also say that it will not only consist of new missions and new enemies as the entire dynamics of the team and their relationships is going to have a shift.

As stated on Mobile and Apps, the third season is going to be diverse unlike the past two seasons that featured heterosexual roles. The fact of a new LGBTQ character is highly possible, either one of the existing superheroes will be revealed as the character or a new one might appear.

Weisman did not specify the character he was talking about but there will be one added to the roster in the third season. He said that they are not allowed to mention it out loud as they are not there yet.

Things have changed and Young Justice Season 3 is believed to take a different turn totally, the plot is more likely to be different as there will be new characters there will also be a new story and a new mission.

Fans of Young Justice have been waiting for long as they expected it be out last year, it turns out that the New Year has brought good news and Young Justice is back on track again. 

 

 

TagsYoung Justice Season 3, Young Justice superheros, Warner Bros., Animated TV series

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

