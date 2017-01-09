The Earth And Its Moon From A Captured Image From NASA's Orbiter On Mars

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter which is about 127 million miles away from Earth made great efforts to capture what the Earth looks like in the vast expanse of the Milky Way. Since the Earth is one popular planet inhabited with popular beings, who would not want to look at this planet filled with life and its one and only moon? With long before efforts to capture what the 'home' looks like, astronauts far from the earth doesn't get tired of observing and capturing all angles just so they can discover everything there is to know about the planet of life.

According to reports from TIME, the NASA orbiter uses the technology of High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera to capture the earth and the moon together but was taken separately due to the differences in their brightness. In normal view, the moon would be slightly visible as the brightness of the earth engulfs the moon, thus each of them having a different brightness scale. Despite this factor, the image still holds its authenticity as both the earth and the moon shows its accurate size and the right position.

On the HiRISE image using infrared red and blue-green, the reddish part in the middle of the earth is a part of Australia while Asia is at the higher part of the earth. The composite image of the earth and moon together with some adjustments in the brightness is not the first of its kind as the International Space Station has a lot to document. Based on reports from the National Geographic, there are other angles of the earth and the moon captured alongside the rings of Saturn, others images having appeared to rise behind the other with Earthrises and moonrises.

Therefore, all of these will help in the discovery of what has been a mystery even at the beginning of the space age. The moon together with the earth will expose details not commonly seen, such as the makeup of the far side of the moon, best seen in different angles.