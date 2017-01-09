'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Dancer Louis van Amstel Married Longtime Boyfriend Joshua Lancaster On A Winter Setting

It was a special day for 'Dancing With The Stars' Louis van Amstel and his partner, Joshua Lancaster, as they got married Sunday evening in Sundance, Utah. The location of their wedding is the personal choice of Louis van Amstel as he envisioned a winter wedding for him and Lancaster. Sundance, Utah has been a place dear to their hearts as it has held both private and romantic traditions of the couple.

Their wedding was attended by some of the casts of 'Dawson Creek' and the entourage consists of some of Louis van Amstel's dancing partners. Based on reports from AceShowbiz, Kelly Osbourne was there as a flower girl while Mary-Margaret Humes as Louis van Amstel's best man with other attendees like Sabrina Bryan and Chelsie Hightower. The 'Dancing With The Stars: Live! Tour has kept some of his co-stars unable to attend their wedding but still the event was a huge success.

On Thursday, days before the wedding, the couple showed on Instagram the thick snow on their lawn where they are going to get married.But seemingly unaware of the thick snow on their boots, guests and relatives brave their way to the wedding party from reports by PEOPLE. Truly dreams come true for Louis van Amstel and Joshua Lancaster as they had the most romantic winter wedding for this year.

It was at a bar in Los Angeles that professional dancer Louis van Amstel met his future partner, Joshua Lancaster on 2009. Although the whole set up was a long-distance relationship, they managed to strengthen it for four years till at last Joshua Lancaster moved from Austin to Utah to be with the man he love.As the 44-year old professional dancer shares his insights on his dream wedding, he prefers the event to be filled with good friends that are real to them.