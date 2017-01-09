'XCOM 2' Update: Get Game For $12 As Part of February Humble Monthly Bundle

According to reports, you can get "XCOM 2" today for $12, courtesy of Humble Bundle's monthly subscription service. Gamers will have until February 3 to grab the discounted game, along with all the other mystery games that will also be revealed once the entire bundle is officially released.

XCOM 2 and other discounted games

Though still a bit of a gamble, even if the other games don't float your boat, a 100 percent chance to nab one of the best strategy games that were released last year for a fraction of its normal price are pretty great odds not to go for it.

As per PCGamer, "XCOM 2" is currently listed at its usual $60 price on Steam, so if you've been wish listing the game for quite a while, now might be the best time to finally purchase it a discounted price. It simply means signing up for Humble Bundle's subscription service, but not have to commit to anything more than a single month since you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Others who have kept a subscription ever since the service launched could tell that even if every month isn't a banger, for $12, they almost always get a few games they'd never played before, and on occasion, there is always a big surprise game nested inside which is similar to the "XCOM 2" discount.

XCOM guides and mods available online

If you do decide to commit, be sure to check out some online guides for decking out soldiers and getting your base upgraded to a professional commander's standards. Once you feel comfortable, you can then check out some of the best selection of "XCOM 2" mods online and get to save the world exactly how you want it to.

AttackOfTheFanBoy claims that it has not yet been announced what other games that will also come with discounts, but the $12 "XCOM 2" is a surefire thing. Subscribe to Humble Bundle and get your discounted copy of the game NOW.