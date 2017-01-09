Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 5:39 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'XCOM 2' Update: Get Game For $12 As Part of February Humble Monthly Bundle

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 07:26 PM EST
XCOM 2 Update: Get Game For $12 As Part of February Humble Monthly Bundle

XCOM 2 Update: Get Game For $12 As Part of February Humble Monthly Bundle(Photo : Official 2K UK/YouTube)

According to reports, you can get "XCOM 2" today for $12, courtesy of Humble Bundle's monthly subscription service. Gamers will have until February 3 to grab the discounted game, along with all the other mystery games that will also be revealed once the entire bundle is officially released.

XCOM 2 and other discounted games

Though still a bit of a gamble, even if the other games don't float your boat, a 100 percent chance to nab one of the best strategy games that were released last year for a fraction of its normal price are pretty great odds not to go for it.

As per PCGamer, "XCOM 2" is currently listed at its usual $60 price on Steam, so if you've been wish listing the game for quite a while, now might be the best time to finally purchase it a discounted price. It simply means signing up for Humble Bundle's subscription service, but not have to commit to anything more than a single month since you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Others who have kept a subscription ever since the service launched could tell that even if every month isn't a banger, for $12, they almost always get a few games they'd never played before, and on occasion, there is always a big surprise game nested inside which is similar to the "XCOM 2" discount.

XCOM guides and mods available online

If you do decide to commit, be sure to check out some online guides for decking out soldiers and getting your base upgraded to a professional commander's standards. Once you feel comfortable, you can then check out some of the best selection of "XCOM 2" mods online and get to save the world exactly how you want it to.

AttackOfTheFanBoy claims that it has not yet been announced what other games that will also come with discounts, but the $12 "XCOM 2" is a surefire thing. Subscribe to Humble Bundle and get your discounted copy of the game NOW.

SEE ALSO

'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard Responds To Numerous Complaints on Latest Hero Nerfs

Activision's 'Amazing Spider-Man,' 'TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan' Removed From Steam, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live

Nintendo Update: 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Slated For Spring Release; Will Be Released on on Wii U & Switch

'Diablo III' Update: 20th Anniversary Patch Released; Will Be Adding 4K Support for PS4 Pro

Overwatch Update: Roadhog And His OP Hook Ability To Be Nerfed Soon

TagsHumble Bundle, XCOM 2, XCOM 2 promo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

OnePlus Nougat update OnePlus workarounds

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Thor: Ragnarok movie Thor: Ragnarok news

Patrolling With India's Cow Protection Vigilantes

Ancient Bull Taming Festival “Jallikattu” Divides India

The famous bull taming festival in India 'Jalliikattu' has been in debate ever since the Supreme Court banned the sport. The people of Tamil Nadu are against the ban as they believe it is their cultural identity.
CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics