Very Unusual Kids B-Day Party! – Kimye Attends Beyonce & Jay Z’s Daughter’s Party Without Their Kids

Beyonce and Jay Z picked their daughter Blue Ivy's 5th birthday to reunite with feuding couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. But there was something really weird when they invited Kimye. Kim and Kanye were invited without their kids North, 3 and Saint, 13 months. Beyonce and her hubby decided to distance their family from the troubled pair after Kanye publicly slammed them on stage in one of his shows.

US Magazine said that the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and the 'Mercy' singer arrived at Beyonce and Jay Z's Holmby Hills home in L.A. last Friday to celebrate Blue Ivy's birthday. Kim was wearing a rather unusual look: oversized black and red plaid long-sleeved shirt and loose sweatpants while Kanye was spotted in a gray hoodie and camouflage pants.

Kanye was critical about Jay Z and Beyonce and once blasted the two for not allowing their kids to play together. After Kim's Paris robbery where she was assaulted at gun point inside her posh apartment the rapper said: "Don't call me after the robbery and say, 'How you feelin'?' You wanna know how I'm feelin'? Come by the house... Bring the kids by the house like we brothers." Kanye was so pissed off as he called Jay Z on stage saying: "Our kids ain't never even played together."

Meanwhile, Celebrity Insider said aside from not allowing their kids to play with each other, Kanye was also angry at the couple because he claims they have offended him. He called on Beyonce at once time saying that the singer said she would not perform at the MVAs unless she won video of the year for 'Formation' over Kanye and over Drake's 'Hotline Bling.'

After all of Kanye's rants, everyone thought that Jay Z and Beyonce would never talk to the two. But as it goes, they merely stayed away to allow Kim and Kanye to recover from their Paris trauma and from the rapper's breakdown in November. However, not letting their kids to play with the Kardashian-West children is still another thing.