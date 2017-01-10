Kendall Jenner Furious At Sister Kylie For Getting Rejected From Golden Globes After Parties

The Kardashians were always present in high profile Hollywood parties but not this time. Reports say that Kylie and Kendall were snubbed at the recent Golden Globes parties and were only welcome at the NBC Universal Golden Globes after party where they bared their beautiful figures and took tons of selfies. Kendall was said to have told her friends that she could have gone to other Golden Globe parties if she was not with her younger sibling.

Radar Online reported that the Kardashian sisters were spotted all alone in the NBC Universal party and a source said that they were rejected from all other gatherings. The parties of HBO, Fox and Weinstein were reported to have snubbed the sisters.

Kendall wore a striking floor length dark orange gown while her sister wore a very revealing number with a plunging neckline. Both bared their toned legs, wore their hair up in a sophisticated bun and were noticeably alone that night.

Kendall once said that she couldn't stand her sister and is not fit to hang out with her elite model friends. Kendall thought that her social-media obsessed sister is cramping her style and this caused them to drift apart. The Golden Globes was supposed to be an event to bring them together but it seems it is further tearing them apart.

US Weekly cited Kendall and Kylie Jenner as one of the best-dressed in the Golden Globes. The two ate pizzas, posed for photos and took selfies. The event was under Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment and was sponsored by Chrysler and was at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Despite Kendall telling her friends that Kylie could be the reason why they were not allowed in other events, her younger sister felt completely the opposite. She took a photo of her and her 'Victoria's Secret' model sister and posted on her Instagram account. She captioned the photo: "Sister Date." Apparently Kylie thought the night was perfect especially with her sister by her side.