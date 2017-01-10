In Cars, Baby Monitors & More – Alexa Will Be In A Number Of New Places People Would Never Guess

A Tanscorp UU smart robot is displayed at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/Ethan Miller)

An Amazon Echo device is displayed at the Ford booth at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/David Becker)

Amazon's Alexa stole the show at the recent Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas where it was integrated in the most unusual gadgets, appliances and electronics. The voice assistant was seen in web browsers, smartphones and smartwatches but soon it will be a part of things that people use almost every day. This only show that voice activated features are going to be big in the future.

CNET reported the exciting gadgets and appliances that have integrated Alexa in to their systems. First off is Alexa in a car's computer system. Car manufactures such as Ford, INRIX and Volkswagen have included Alexa in their platforms for their cars' infotainment systems, security system and vehicle updates.

Television manufacturers such as Westinghouse and Element will soon have TVs with microphones to allow users to interact with Alexa. Dish will be releasing new DVR units that will have Alexa to allow users to change channels, search for shows, actors and movies and to control all basic TV features without using a remote or lifting a finger.

Advertisement

Home appliance manufacturers such as LG have integrated Alexa with their Smart InstaView Refrigerator. Alexa will help users check for supplies inside the fridge, create a shopping list and groceries without leaving their homes.

A voice activated baby monitor, Aristotle from Nobi, was a hit at the CES 2017. The baby monitor is so smart it will help monitor children as they sleep, take note of feeding schedules, order diapers and supplies, read a bedtime story and more. Meanwhile, robots gave Alexa a face, limbs and body just like Lynx from Ubtech Robotics. Lynx interacts with users by face recognition.

The Star Online reported that Amazon had no exhibits at the CES 2017 but their company head for Alexa, Steve Rabuchin appeared before the audience with Huawei. The phone company is releasing a mobile phone with Alexa.

Rabuchin said that with Amazon opening Alexa to manufacturers in 2015, they were able to add skills to it. "We continue to be thrilled with the response we are getting from developers and the momentum of Alexa." Organizers of CES 2017 exclaimed that vocal computing may replace the touchscreen in the future.