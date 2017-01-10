Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Significant Weather Alterations Observed In The US: 2016 Ranked As The Warmest Year

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 07:21 AM EST
The US encountered second warmest year recorded in the year of 2016. According to a report dished out by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Monday, every state in the United States experienced temperature warmer than the standard.

"The breadth of the 2016 warmth is unparalleled in the nation's climate history," NOAA scientists wrote in their annual climate report.

The reports emphasized fluctuations in temperature almost in every state, Alaska gleaned the title of having the most bizarre temperature and was unusually warmer than before.

The only arctic state of the America, Alaska, had an average yearly temperature of 3.19 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 5.9 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

The temperature resulted in Alaska having the second warmest winter season, warmest spring, second hottest summer and even their fall season encountered the hottest temperature than average.

Alaska, thus, is titled as having warmer weather for consecutive three years, where temperature records date back to 92 years.

According to Yahoo, reports unveiled by NOAA suggest Barrow, which is the most northernmost city in the country encountered temperature 7.1 degrees Fahrenheit above average. And for the first time, Alaska's weather experience massive fluctuation in which its average spring temperature was recorded 32 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 degree Celsius.

Since 1925, Alaska has seen a significant temperature increase of 0.30 degrees Fahrenheit after every 10 years.

In 2016, the lower 48 states saw an average temperature of 54.9 Fahrenheit, which was 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit above than the average temperature observed in the 20th century. Eventually, the year 2016 is ranked as the 20th consecutive year to see above average temperature in the US. NOAA also observed that lower 48 states have observed an average increase of 0.15 degrees after every decade.

The year of 2016 has now been ranked as the top seventh hottest years recorded in every state.

Based on NOAA's Climate Extremes Index, the climate in 2016 was recorded as the third highest in terms of extreme weather conditions. The previous were observed in 1998 and 2012.

Based on the US temperature insights, it is predicted that 2016 is the hottest year globally. The European Copernicus Climate Service has already maintained that 2016 broke all records in terms of significant alterations for warm weather.

 

 

