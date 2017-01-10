Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Heartburn Medications Consumed By Pregnant Mothers Associated With Higher Chances Of Asthma In Newly Borns

By Bisma Kaleem
Jan 10, 2017
A women during her pregnancy(Photo : Pixabay/Andriele)

Mothers who consume heartburn medications during pregnancy might be placing their infants at a higher risk of developing asthma.

According to Telegraph, based on a new study, mothers who were prescribed to consume medications to treat heartburn and acid reflex during pregnancy were responsible for asthma in their children. An analysis of 1.3 million children unveiled that their mothers were recommended heartburn medications, which ultimately led to the disease of asthma.

The medical condition is deemed as common and insignificant because expectant mothers usually go through hormonal changes and pressure on the stomach that allow them to consume medications.

Drugs known as H2-receptor antagonists and proton pump inhibitors can actually aid curing acid reflex.

Although they are known as safe to use because they do not harm the baby's development, research at the University of Edinburgh has maintained that mothers who take acid blocking pills, their children are a third more likely to develop Asthma.

But based on the current research, experts have not yet maintained that the link of acid reflex and asthma is constant. The association is still up in the air and medical advisors still allow pregnant mothers to continue taking the pills.

Dr Samantha Walker, the director of policy and research at Asthma UK, said: "We don't yet know if the heartburn medication itself is contributing to the development of asthma in children or if there is a common factor we haven't discovered yet that causes both heartburn in pregnant women and asthma in their children".

She says that the research needs further investigation to generate a solid medical insight. That is why more researches are being carried to cure the condition of asthma that affects 5.4 million people in the U.K. alone.

The condition of heartburn is due to the passing of stomach acid from the stomach back into the esophagus.

The latest study has been published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

 

 

