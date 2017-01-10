Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple Music ‘Carpool Karaoke’ New Roster Of Hosts - Ariana Grande, John Legend & Alicia Keys Included

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 08:17 AM EST
Apple Music has found James Corden's replacement in 'Carpool Karaoke.' But with James growing into a huge household name, it was hard think of a single host to replace him. Apple Music's solution was to come up with 16 'somebodies' who will host 16 different episodes of the show.

E! News reported on the developments on the new 'Carpool Karaoke' and said that since this is Apple Music's first original programming it was hard to find someone to replace James Corden. It was revealed by the show's executive producers Ben Winston and Eric R. Pankowski at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour that not just somebody would replace Corden but a number of celebrities instead.

A teaser of the new 'Carpool Karaoke' revealed the selected celebrity pairs that will be hosting the show. John Legend and Alicia Keys with a special guest appearance of Taraji P. Henson, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, Metallica and Billy Eichner, Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler and Will Smith with James Corden, reported Rolling Stone in full detail.

When asked why all the hosts to replace Corden, Pankowski said that it was simply a quick decision and that: "The truth is, what James does... is so special and so singular and unique, that it was silly to try to replicate that and duplicate that."

Apple Music has exclusive rights the musical series but James Corden will still produce segments for 'The Late Late Show.' More news about the new roster of hosts will soon be announced along with the premiere date for the series. The first video series will have 16 half-hour episodes. The hosts will also interview guests aside from driving and singing.

It was no secret how Apple Music has come up with the hosts. Corden revealed that it all boiled down to schedule and time. "I wish we were in a position where we could go, her and him. Mostly you go, well these people are interested in doing it, these people would like to do it, oh it's a good pairing."

 

TagsCarpool Karaoke news, Carpool Karaoke updates, James Corden, James Corden news, The Late Late Show With James Corden

