Kardashian's Insider Involved In Paris Robbery As 17 Suspects Arrested

The detail of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery has been revealed: 17 people were arrested, but there is a more interesting fact about who mastermind the criminal act.

Le Monde reported that one of those arrested is Kardashian's family chauffeur who normally drives Limo when the reality family visits Paris. However, the police have not reported how the 27-year-old employee in a limo company was involved in the robbery. Reports said the was most likely the one who took the 36-year-old reality star to her hotel and might have informed others about Kanye West's wife whereabouts on the night of the robbery. Kardashian was alone at that time.

Some reports said that most of the suspects are"seasoned criminals" who were previously involved in organized crimes such as drug trafficking and armed robberies. Five men dressed as policemen were also nabbed, identified from DNA evidence on the adhesive tape wrapped around Kardashian's wrist.

The oldest suspect is identified as Pierre B and he is 72-year-old. The man has a long history of counterfeiting and police have confiscated a camping trailer parked on his home as evidence.

According to sources in PEOPLE, police had been watching video surveillance tapes collected from the restaurants and shops located on the same street before the Monday's arrest.

Kardashian's French lawyer Jean Veil told a localTV that the reality star was very happy with the arrest and appreciated the police's hard work to handle the case.

Kardashian was very traumatized by the robbery in Paris. Meanwhile, her rapper husband was performing at a show in New York when the robbery happened. West abruptly stopped the show due to the emergency situation.

The robbers stole a ring worth an estimated 4 million euros ($4.5 million) and a jewelry box with contents worth about 5 million euros ($5.6 million).

