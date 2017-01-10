'Sword Art Online' Novel 9 Begins 'Alicization,' What Happens After Anime

Now on its 9th novel – “Sword Art Online Novel 9 Alicization Beginning” – the popular series “Sword Art Online” goes beyond limit as it is now available as a light novel. The SAO franchise moved the focus of the storyline past the point where the animated adaptation ends.

The novel begins with a profoundly-delivered prologue about the childhood of Kirito together with Eugeo and Alice. In this part, the adventure of the three children was conveyed. But something went wrong, a violation of the Taboo Index, and this action torn their group apart.

In the real world, Kirito, Asuna, and Shino have gathered in a café to discuss matters related to GGO incident and the recruitment for BoB Tournament. The discussion, however, shifted to the new job of Kirito.

According to Anime News Network, Kirito has been working lately, testing a new immersive VR system that promises a radical departure from the Amusphere currently used for Seed-based worlds like ALO and GGO. But before they could finish digging into it, something tragic incident happened.

Upon the incident, Kirito finds himself waking up in an unknown place with a vast, fantastical forest with towering trees. As he explores and searches clues about this new world, he runs into a young boy named Eugeo. This man seems to know Kirito very well. In the process of discovering and exploring the new world in tandem with Eugeo, Kirito begins to recall memories from his childhood. A recollection from a girl with a golden hair named Alice.

According to Taykobon, Eugeo immediately becomes one of the strongest characters in the series because of how well his motivations are portrayed, and this made it exciting to see him and Kirito spring into action for a rescue mission of their own in the climactic sequence of this volume.

You can check out the video below for more interesting information and reviews about the “Sword Art Online Novel 9.” Stay tuned for more exciting updates!