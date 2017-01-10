Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 12:34 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Sword Art Online' Novel 9 Begins 'Alicization,' What Happens After Anime

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 11:28 AM EST
Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online(Photo : Sword Art Online/Facebook)

Now on its 9th novel – “Sword Art Online Novel 9 Alicization Beginning” – the popular series “Sword Art Online” goes beyond limit as it is now available as a light novel. The SAO franchise moved the focus of the storyline past the point where the animated adaptation ends.

The novel begins with a profoundly-delivered prologue about the childhood of Kirito together with Eugeo and Alice. In this part, the adventure of the three children was conveyed. But something went wrong, a violation of the Taboo Index, and this action torn their group apart.

In the real world, Kirito, Asuna, and Shino have gathered in a café to discuss matters related to GGO incident and the recruitment for BoB Tournament. The discussion, however, shifted to the new job of Kirito.

According to Anime News Network, Kirito has been working lately, testing a new immersive VR system that promises a radical departure from the Amusphere currently used for Seed-based worlds like ALO and GGO. But before they could finish digging into it, something tragic incident happened.

Upon the incident, Kirito finds himself waking up in an unknown place with a vast, fantastical forest with towering trees. As he explores and searches clues about this new world, he runs into a young boy named Eugeo. This man seems to know Kirito very well. In the process of discovering and exploring the new world in tandem with Eugeo, Kirito begins to recall memories from his childhood. A recollection from a girl with a golden hair named Alice.

According to Taykobon, Eugeo immediately becomes one of the strongest characters in the series because of how well his motivations are portrayed, and this made it exciting to see him and Kirito spring into action for a rescue mission of their own in the climactic sequence of this volume.

You can check out the video below for more interesting information and reviews about the “Sword Art Online Novel 9.” Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Winona Ryder Sworn To Secrecy; Will Byers Might Have Turned Into A Monster

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: New Episodes No Schedule Yet, Won’t Premiere On January 9

‘One Piece Film: Gold’ News & Updates: It’s Not Too Late To See New Movie, Will Run On US Theaters Next Week!

‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 Spoilers, Updates: Saitama Might Suffer Defeat Vs Lord Boros, New Enemies

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Spoilers, Release Date: Significant Revelations, Darker Events Might Be Coming With ‘Clash of Titans’ & ‘Uprising’ Arcs

Tagssword art online, sword art online light novel, sword art online anime, sao, kirito asuna, sword art online after anime, sword art online alicization, sword art online novel 9

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

OnePlus Nougat update OnePlus workarounds

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

Explorer Dr. Belinda Dechnikwas from the Geocoastal Research Group in the School of Geoscience found that the Great Barier reef Almost Drowned 125000 Years Ago. According to her study it was happened due to the global climate change & rise up of sea temperature .
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics