Sepsis Fact Sheet: Leading Cause Of Illness and Death

Sepsis has been recognized as a separate cause of illness and death. This condition is increasingly a common condition in some parts of the world particularly in the United States of America. Sepsis started from complications following infections.

According to CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), Sepsis occurs when the patient's body has an inflammatory response to the chemicals which are released into the bloodstream. These chemicals are meant to fight the initial infection.

"This condition can be life-threatening and can lead to tissue damage, organ damage and death if left untreated," said Marlena Gonzales, BSN, RN, Sepsis Program Coordinator at MountainView Hospital.

Advertisement

It is a life-threatening malfunction of an organ due to infection. For a record, Sepsis has been associated with 25% to 30% hospital death. The rate has increased to 40% to 50% with patients who are suffering from complications and are particularly residing in lower-income countries.

According to the National Institute of General Medicine, Sepsis can result from infections due to bacteria, virus, and parasites. The most common causes of sepsis are malaria and infections in the respiratory and gastrointestinal system.

Who Can Get Sepsis?

Researchers said that anyone could suffer from this kind of illness. However, those who have a weak immune system, infants, children, and elderly are considered as the most vulnerable victims. People who are suffering from the chronic illness like diabetes, cancer, AIDS, kidney, liver disease, and those who have experienced severe burn or physical trauma are at risk.

"Despite its burden, sepsis is not well recognized as a leading cause of death in its right," Dr. Niranjan Kissoon, a member of the Global Sepsis Alliance and a researcher at the University of British Columbia and British Columbia Children's Hospital writes.

Doctors and researchers that the efforts to prevent sepsis are important to low-income countries where health care facilities are few and poorly supplied. Moreover, health care providers should give focus on identifying patients who have sepsis and monitor their conditions for rapid mobilization of life-saving therapies.



