Report: The New "Missing Element" Found From The Earth's Core

The identity of a "missing element" within the Earth's core has found. The Japanese scientists have confirmed the report.

After the iron and nickel, the discovery of missing elements makes up a significant proportion of our planet's center. Scientists have been searching for the element for decades.

According to BBC, the high temperatures and pressures have found from the deep interior. The study experiment suggests that the most likely element is silicon. This discovery could help us to understand about the world formation.

As per the report from the lead researcher from Tokyo University Eiji Ohtani, "we believe silicon is a major element, and it could be about 5 percent of the Earth's inner core".

The American Geographical Union, the innermost part of the Earth is mainly composed of iron, which makes up an estimated 85 percent of its weight, and nickel, which accounts for about 10 percent of the core.

On the process of investigation to find unaccounted for 5 percent of the core. Eiji Ohtani and his team has created alloys of iron and nickel and mixed them with silicon.

The difficult experiments are really exciting because they can provide a window, was soon it was first formed, when the core first started to separate from the rocky parts of the Earth, around 4.5 billion years ago.

The new discovery of 'missing element' will help to boost the earth science by making them understanding the condition during the formation of the Earth. Scientist predicts that if a larger amount of silicon incorporated in the Earth's core, that would have left rest of the planet relatively oxygen rich.

But if, oxygen was sucked into the core that would have left the rocky mantle surrounding the core depleted of the element.

However, the scientist has reported more work was needed to confirm the presence of Silicon, and that did not rule out the presence of another element.

