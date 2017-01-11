Great News To Start 2017 For Kim Kardashian - 20-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring May Be Recovered

Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo : Getty Images/Larry Busacca)

The first good news of the year for Kim Kardashian! The 20-carat diamond engagement ring that was stolen from her in Paris last year may be recovered. According to police officials, they have tracked down people who are responsible for disposing the $4 million ring and are talking to two brothers that could lead them to where it was sold. Officials say that it could have been sold in Antwerp, Belgium where jewelry is sold without any questions asked.

Perez Hilton reported that Kim Kardashian's diamond bling may be returned after several suspects were arrested last Monday. Police are confident that they will be able to track down the ring with new informants; two brothers in their 50s who are allegedly linked to the ones who did the crime.

The two men may be able to retrieve it since they helped dispose of the ring. Police said that the men are involved in the diamond trade and their homes have been searched but the ring was not found. Furthermore, they point to Antwerp, a town known as the country's diamond capital, where the two brothers frequent. They may have sold the jewelry there.

US Weekly has the latest on Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery case and it said that several suspects were arrested including Kim's chauffeur who was the last one to drive her to her apartment before the robbery happened. There were a total of 17 people arrested because of the crime.

The suspects will be held for 96 hours and then released or charged depending on the results of the investigation. The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star will also need to watch a video of the robbers in the scene of the crime before an arrest would be made.

After her Paris robbery where she was held at gun point, Kim Kardashian vowed never to flash her wealth, jewelry and money, social media. Kim's brother Rob Kardashian once told her to never post about her wealth and her jewelry online.