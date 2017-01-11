White Sony PS4 Slim Releases This Month – Specs, Price, and Details Here!

Sony has announced that there is a brand new PlayStation 4 Slim coming out this month. The new version is notable as the gaming device comes in a "glacier white" color and in the company's announcement there was no mention of the console being limited edition. The white PS4 slim is slated to be release in Japan this month and in Europe next month.

White PS4 Slim Specs, Price and Details

According to the PlayStation Blog, the white PS4 Slim console will be available in Japan starting January 24 and in Europe on February 23. The price for the console depends on the version. The 500GB Glacier White PS4 slim will cost 29,950 yen and the 1TB version is priced at 34,950 yen. The 500GB PS4 slim console in Europe is expected to be priced at £260. There is no word or pricing for the 1TB version of the console as of this writing.

Advertisement

It seems that the white PS4 slim console is just the same as its jet black counterpart. Sony has not released any information or announcement regarding new features other than the new console's color. Sony's Slim is the only one to have the "Glacier White" coloring as there is no news for the original PS4 and PS4 Pro to be getting the same treatment.

Introducing the Glacier White PlayStation 4, out 24th January: https://t.co/5zF3u0U3HF pic.twitter.com/SKOVZtOTGj — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) January 10, 2017



White PS4 Slim US Release Date

The white PS4 Slim console has undeniably caught the attention of American fans, but unfortunately, Sony has not released word of its coming or availability in the US. Engadget has noted that white colored gaming consoles tend to do well in the US and Sony might regret the decision if the white PS4 Slim never reaches American shores.

Do you think the Sony "Glacier White" PS4 Slim will be available in the US this year or at all? Tell us what you think in the comments below.