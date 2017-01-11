Meet Samsung’s Virtual Assistant – New Pay Beta Update Accidentally Launched Pay Mini & VA Bixby

Samsung accidentally launched its new virtual assistant named Bixby during its Pay Beta update. The platform allowed users to choose between Mini and Bixby. And just when users were checking it out, Samsung deleted the features; just a proof that it was accidentally revealed ahead of its launch date.

The Next Web reported that as Samsung Pay Beta update was being rolled out, its standalone payment platform called Pay Mini and virtual assistant Bixby was launched as well. As users selected the menu bar of the new Pay Beta platform, the two options were available. A Samsung phone user was able to get a screen shot before it was deleted by the tech company.

Meanwhile, GSM Arena also reported on Bixby's accidental launch and said that this was actually a rumor in November and is now listed in the tech company's website. The virtual assistant is said to be a part of Samsung's Android apps and Pay Mini. Samsung's Pay Mini is a simpler mobile payment system that will allow users to make online payments only but the Samsung Pay can be used in actual stores. Bixby will be able to help users make simple payments and money transfers.

Bixby is said to officially launch together with the Galaxy S8 on April 18. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was supposed to be launched in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Once Bixby becomes live, it will compete with other voice and digital assistants such as Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant and Amazon's Alexa that is now a part of the next wave of Huawei phones. Reports also say that Nokia is also planning to launch its own virtual assistant named Viki.

Samsung is also planning on an early limited release of its new Galaxy S8 sometime February or March.