Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 5:28 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Meet Samsung’s Virtual Assistant – New Pay Beta Update Accidentally Launched Pay Mini & VA Bixby

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 03:16 AM EST
Samsung US official photo

Samsung US official photo(Photo : Samsung Official Website)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB(Photo : Samsung Official Website)

Samsung accidentally launched its new virtual assistant named Bixby during its Pay Beta update. The platform allowed users to choose between Mini and Bixby. And just when users were checking it out, Samsung deleted the features; just a proof that it was accidentally revealed ahead of its launch date.

The Next Web reported that as Samsung Pay Beta update was being rolled out, its standalone payment platform called Pay Mini and virtual assistant Bixby was launched as well. As users selected the menu bar of the new Pay Beta platform, the two options were available. A Samsung phone user was able to get a screen shot before it was deleted by the tech company.

Meanwhile, GSM Arena also reported on Bixby's accidental launch and said that this was actually a rumor in November and is now listed in the tech company's website. The virtual assistant is said to be a part of Samsung's Android apps and Pay Mini. Samsung's Pay Mini is a simpler mobile payment system that will allow users to make online payments only but the Samsung Pay can be used in actual stores. Bixby will be able to help users make simple payments and money transfers.

Bixby is said to officially launch together with the Galaxy S8 on April 18. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was supposed to be launched in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Once Bixby becomes live, it will compete with other voice and digital assistants such as Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant and Amazon's Alexa that is now a part of the next wave of Huawei phones. Reports also say that Nokia is also planning to launch its own virtual assistant named Viki.

Samsung is also planning on an early limited release of its new Galaxy S8 sometime February or March.

 

SEE ALSO

In Cars, Baby Monitors & More – Alexa Will Be In A Number Of New Places People Would Never Guess

Apple Reduces iPhone Production Due to Poor Sales – Sales May Keep on Dropping Year After Year

Leaked Video Shows 360-Degree View of the New Galaxy J7: Sleek, Clean & Packed With Cool Specs

Motorola Moto Z Droid Just Two Cups of Coffee a Month at Best Buy – Great Deal for $4.99/Month

US Galaxy Note 7 Users Beware! Samsung May Permanently Disable Your Phone Starting Next Week

Tagssamsung updates, samsung news, Samsung Bixby, Samsung virtual assistant

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Thor: Ragnarok movie Thor: Ragnarok news

Patrolling With India's Cow Protection Vigilantes

Ancient Bull Taming Festival “Jallikattu” Divides India

The famous bull taming festival in India 'Jalliikattu' has been in debate ever since the Supreme Court banned the sport. The people of Tamil Nadu are against the ban as they believe it is their cultural identity.
CM Punk reacts to his loss to Mickey Gall during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Update: CM Punk Might Return After UFC Loss
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler Are NBA Players Of The Week
NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract

NBA News: Nets Waive Bennett, To Sign Quincy Acy On 10-Day Contract
Demarcus Cousins earns his 10th technical of the season after punching a chair on the Kings' bench after being called for a loose-ball foul.

NBA News: Demarcus Cousins Looses Steam, To Punches Chair & Earns 10th Tech
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

NBA Trade: Rondo, Jimmy, Millsap update
WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Fame 2017

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics