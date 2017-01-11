Samsung Gears Up To Sell 100 Million Galaxy J, 20 Million Galaxy A Smartphones In 2017

The South Korean technological giant Samsung is gradually thriving its game ever since the Note 7 incident was entangled in rage and suspicion.

A new report from Samsung has dished out that the smartphone company is planning to sell 20 million Galaxy A handsets in the year 2017. The company has also scheduled to sell 100 million units for the much affordable Galaxy J series in the same year, reports GSM Arena.

The information has supposedly been leaked by "a person briefed on the matter", but again there have been no official declarations made on the news.

Previously, speculations were rife that Samsung is planning to sell 60 million Galaxy S8 smartphones this year. For its long term planning, Samsung has also given a thought on the mid and lower end ranges to boost up its sales.

The Galaxy A (2017) smartphones were available to the public the preceding week. They all sport unique specs and features that allow the unit to make its way among the best affordable smartphone. They are water resistant, not only that, but it is said to be dust impervious too. This feature was only limited to the S and Note series.

Other than that, the Galaxy A smartphones are said be sporting AMOLED displays and fingerprint scanners. Users will also experience a design language that was previously associated with the Galaxy S7.

The 5.7 inch with 16MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie snapper comes with 32GB. The availability of further extra storage through a microSD card makes the smartphone even more practical.

With Fast Charging support, the Samsung Galaxy A7 is powered by 3,600 mAh battery. It is also available in an assorted range of colors: black, blue, pink and gold color options.

The Galaxy J phones have been very successful in India and South America. Their range is vast and Samsung is not considered as one of the fast growing smartphone industries.

It might be possible that Samsung is unable to reach its set milestone. However, users are still waiting for multiple official announcements and till then, the news should be taken with a pinch of salt.