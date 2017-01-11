Ford Official Announcement: Ranger returned in 2019 followed by Bronco in 2020 and both will be built in Michigan

The Ford Bronco SUV and the Ranger pickup is now finally set to come back to US showrooms, after the painful eleven years of being no show. Ford affirmed on the press conference in Detroit auto show that the both Ranger pickup truck and Bronco will be returning in 2019 and the latter in 2020. However, the announcement is not absolutely a surprise, as it slips by the supervisor of UAW prior this year that Bronco and Ranger will be inherent Michigan.

Business Insider reported that according to the Ford, the Ranger, which is currently accessible in certain global markets will come back in 2019, and followed by Bronco in 2020. President-elect Donald Trump decides to influence criticism at the U.S. automaker for moving a small car production to Mexico, though this decision was changed since then. However, UAW Local 900 plant Chairman Bill Johnson stated that they would rather not see the products to go to Mexico. The chairman added that if the Ranger and Bronco will be coming to Michigan Assembly that will totally secure the future to all the people.

According to the MSN, the devotees will be glad about this great news, since the current Ford Ranger are officially sold abroad which will get a facelift for the U.S. market, and carry the Ranger-based Everest SUV with its next-generation of Bronco. Bronco was Ford's flagship SUV from the late 1960s until it was eliminated in 1996 and replaced with the Expedition. The Expedition had four doors rather than two, and Ford trusted that it would be better situated to specifically compete with the General Motors' Full-size Tahoe and Suburban models.

Advertisement

From the mid-1980s until 2011, the Ranger was an all around respected compact pickup that is sold extremely well in the US. Nowadays, the SUV market is on fire which the availability of another superior SUV is extremely valuable. Unlike the past repetition of the Ranger, the upcoming version will be a midsize truck that is ready to compete with the GM's that was recently revived Canyon/ Colorado.