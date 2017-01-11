'Pacific Rim 2' Cast, News & Updates: 'Star Trek Beyond' Actor Karl Urban NOT Part of Cast [DETAILS]

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is currently in the works and the anticipated movie has brought on a slew of rumors including "Star Trek Beyond" actor Karl Urban being part of the cast of the sequel. The actor has taken it upon himself to deflate the rumors in the most concise and direct manner.

"Star Trek Beyond" Actor Karl Urban Not in "Pacific Rim 2"

Urban took to Twitter to address the rumors of being part of the "Pacific Rim 2" cast. The actor tweeted at Peter Sciretta of Slash Film stating that he is not part of the sequel but looks forward to watching the film when it releases in theaters, Cinema Blend reports.

The rumors reportedly started when Urban's name was spotted on a photo posted by the film's cinematographer Dan Mindel. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to speculate that Urban may be part of the project but with the actor's denial, it seems that it may have been a different Karl Urban altogether.

"Pacific Rim 2" Cast, News & Updates

A number of stars from the original film will be returning to the sequel as a set pic of some of the cast was posted by Mindel on his personal Instagram. Screen Crush notes that some of the actors returning include Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, and Charlie Day with the exception of Charlie Hunman, Screen Crush notes.

Other actors to join the returning cast are John Boyega who will play "Jake", Scott Eastwood as "Lambert," and Cailee Spaeny who is speculated to play Amara. There is no plot details yet for "Pacific Rim 2" but the film is expected to have another robot vs Kaiju showdown but the production for the film is ongoing so new details may surface in the near future.

"Pacific Rim 2" is expected to be officially released on February 23, 2018 and will be directed by Steven S. DeKnight.

Are you excited to know more about the details of the upcoming "Pacific Rim 2" movie? Tell us what you think the sequel will be about in the comment section below.