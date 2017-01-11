Original Anime Film Ghost in the Shell Slated To Air in February For Two Days Across US

The original 1995 based 'Ghost in the Shell' manga series will be returning to the US theatres for two days only.

A jaw-dropping news for adventure enthusiasts as the original 'Ghost in the Shell' will soon be hitting the US cinemas, but for a mere two days.

The wait for the anime film has begun. Lionsgate along with Funimation Films are intending to unveil Mamoru Oshii title in selective 110 US theatres on February 7 and February 8.

On the first day, the original Japanese version will be screened, but with the availability of English subtitles. The next day, fans will get to experience the complete marvel dubbed in English.

A perfect amalgamation of suspense and thrill, 'Ghost in the Shell' focuses on a governmental agent Major Motoko Kusanagi, who aims to attack a hacker who has been jeopardizing the world of cyber and internet by infiltrating into the private banks owned by human users.

The protagonist, is a cybernetic governmental agent, who along with the collaboration of the Internal Bureau of Investigations sets foot to tackle a mysterious hacker.

"We're excited to be partnering with Lionsgate to bring the original Ghost in the Shell movie back to U.S. theaters," said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder, Funimation. "Ghost in the Shell is truly a seminal work in anime cinema and it helped firmly establish a market for the genre with U.S. movie audiences", according to Hollywood Reporter.

In other news, the live-action adaptation of sci-fi thriller 'Ghost in the Shell' has been released. It is slated to air in March and stars Scarlett Johansson as the main lead.

'Ghost in the Shell' is one of the popular segments in the manga series. The popular marvel has been adapted into an anime series as well as fanatics can also play its video games.

For those interested, tickets are available for sale on Funimation's website.