Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He Hates John Cena On Sam Robert's Wrestling Podcast

WrestleMania 29 Dolph Ziggler and John Cena are in a competition in and out of the ring, based on Sam Robert's interview with Ziggler on his Wrestling Podcast. Dolph Ziggler revealed his dislikes of John Cena and how he feels about 'part-timers' coming back for WrestleMania season. Ziggler has also been showing some changes in his attitudes on the recent WWE Smackdown Live.

Dolph Ziggler thinks he is a better wrestler than John Cena but the former lacks appeal to the fans based on reports from Wrestling Inc. Although he looks great and he is a better wrestler, Ziggler fails to impress the fanbase, it seems he cannot capture how Cena connects with them. For Dolph Ziggler, he cannot avoid hating his fellow WrestleMania cast, and he feels it in and out of their show, it seems the silent hatred is for real.

As Dolph Ziggler envies John Cena's position in the company, although he cannot and doesn't want to be doing Cena's antics and style, Ziggler only wants the attention and the limelight. This situation and their misunderstanding, however, help their show and trigger the thrill in them. According to reports from Wrestlezone, Dolph Ziggler earned the respect and praise of Sam Roberts as Ziggler upholds the value of JohnCenain the show and avoided any destructive words against him.

Certain issues like 'part time' wrestlers was also discussed and Ziggler has his own concerns on that but their presence lights up the excitement on the ring which is good for the show. On Kalixto's involvement on Ziggler and Baron Corbin's fight, his instant reaction did give a positive response to the show.

Dolph Ziggler and John Cena's rivalry can be seen in their relationships as the latter's current girlfriend, Nikki Bella was also related to the former from 2008 to 2010. But the most disturbing of it all is Ziggler's current frustrations to the show that he usually exposes on his tweets. Although he clears it up on Sam Robert's interview that it is all for the show and only to boost the plot.