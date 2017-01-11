Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Gwen Stefani Is Selling Her Beverly Mansion For $35 Million

Recording artist Gwen Stefani attends Glamour Women of the Year 2016 Dinner at Paley on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Gwen Stefani's Beverly Hills mansion had been the haven for her and Gavin Rossdale during happy times but now that they are divorced, it is better to be sold and put to good use by others. The Voice coach did not hesitate to offer her $35 million mansion to the market with a little help from Stephen Shapiro Westside Estate Agency. The 11-bedroom, 7-bath estate was also then the home of Jennifer Lopez from 2000 to 2004, a luxurious place fit for a fellow celebrity.

PEOPLE recently reported that the 12,000 square foot estate is also called The Summit since it is located on a hilltop, equipped with all the amenities from an infinity pool to a brightly lit tennis court. Gwen Stefani's decision to sell the mansion after taking it off the market last year came into conclusion as she may have been ready to finally move out or move in with new beau Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton has been dating since last year while her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale moved into a $7.6 million mansion in Study City, California.

According to reports from Los Angeles Times, Gwen Stefani got the Summit on 2006 for $13.5 million with an address indicated on the L.A Mapping Database to be part of Studio City, California. With a well-guarded gate, the place is securely situated north of Beverly Hills; adding on the luxury and glamor of the estate are a theater room, a gym and two offices including a guesthouse. Stefani renovated it fit for her style having the black-and-white theme on the walls in the kitchen and dining area and a hot pink sofa in the living room, all representing the lively flair of the lead vocalist of'No Doubt'.

Now that it is open for sale, it really depends on the next owner if they want to maintain Gwen Stefani's taste or change a large part of the mansion. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were both musicians as the former being the co-founder and lead vocalist of the band 'No Doubt' while the latter is the front man and guitarist for the rock band 'Bush'. Their fourteen years of marriage ended with a divorce that was finalized last year and agreed on an "unequal split" of properties.

